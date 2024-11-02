Mannes Orchestra to Premiere Hailstork's 'NDEMARA' & Bauer Symphony at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, December 9, 2024, 7:30pm, The New School's College of Performing Arts – Mannes, Jazz, Drama, will present the Mannes Orchestra led by conductor David Hayes, at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. Tickets for the performance are available now.

For its return to Alice Tully Hall, the Mannes Orchestra presents an evening of pioneering American composers, including the New York City premiere of Marion Bauer's rarely performed Symphony No. 1, which was composed between 1947 and 1950 but was never performed during the composer's lifetime; the U.S. premiere of Adolphus Hailstork's Ndemara; and David Diamond's Symphony No. 2 – widely praised as a mid-twentieth century masterwork; it was composed in the midst of World War II and premiered by the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1944. Ndemara is the second work by Hailstork to be premiered by the Mannes Orchestra – the group presented the world premiere of his lauded work, Survive (Symphony No. 4) in March 2023 at Alice Tully Hall.

“A few years ago we made a commitment that the most high profile performances of the Mannes Orchestra would be curated by prioritizing works that we love, were either a world, U.S. or New York premiere, were written by under-recognized composers, and would benefit from a recorded performance. This Tully Hall program, a distinctly American one, animates this commitment in a beautiful and powerful manner, giving life to a work by Marion Bauer that had been waiting to be heard for almost 75 years, as well as the U.S. premiere of a favorite Mannes composer, Adolphus Hailstork. Rounding out this program is a work by David Diamond that rarely appears on programs anymore. As dean, I am proud of this work and hope lots of people will come to hear it,” said Richard Kessler, Executive Dean of the College of Performing Arts and Dean of Mannes School of Music.

Composed shortly before her death, Marion Bauer's Symphony No. 1 was originally scheduled to premiere in 1950. However, due to significant issues on the part of the transcribers while working on Bauer's score, the piece was not completed in time for its originally scheduled premiere date. The work was nearly forgotten until The Women's Philharmonic Advocacy (WPA) meticulously prepared an edited score, which they presented to conductor Heather Buchman. Symphony No. 1, structured in three movements, finally received its long-awaited world premiere in 2022. “It caught my eye because it had a note attached, ‘has never been performed,' even though it was composed in 1947-1950,” Buchman said. “Marion Bauer was a significant presence in American classical music in the first half of the 20th century…so the fact that her symphony was never performed seemed an egregious neglect of someone who should be celebrated.”

Adolphus Hailstork's Ndemara is a single-movement nocturne inspired by the star for which it is named – a prominent star in the summer night sky. Scored for two oboes, two horns, and strings, Ndemara weaves a delicate tapestry of timbres, capturing the serenity of a starlit night and the bittersweet nature of parting. Hailstork says of Ndemara, “In 2016 I was commissioned to write a piece for 2 horns, and 2 oboes and strings to be premiered by a French chamber orchestra. The piece was premiered in Paris in 2017 and then, a few weeks later, in Milan. I was commissioned to write a piece that incorporated an idea related to Africa and the cosmos. All lands or nations have their own interpretation of the stars. That led to my choosing one of the stars interpreted by at least three African tribes as a warning to lovers of the need to end a romantic moment. The bright star Fomalhaut lies in a rather star-poor region and is prominent in the summer sky. It is called Ndemara, ‘The Sweetheart Star,' by the Shona. The visibility of this star was supposed to indicate the time for lovers to part before their parents discovered them.”

David Diamond's Symphony No. 2 was premiered by the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Serge Koussevitzky on October 22, 1944. The symphony unfolds over four movements, each rich in emotional depth and musical innovation. The first movement juxtaposes a sense of tragedy with moments of refined elegance, establishing a compelling emotional landscape. The second movement, a brief scherzo, features what Diamond described as, “a rhythmic figure mockingly tossed back and forth between the cellos and a bassoon,” imbuing it with a playful, almost whimsical character. The third movement revisits the emotional tone of the opening, weaving themes of introspection and resonance. The finale surges forward with a triumphant and exhilarating energy, bringing the symphony to a stirring conclusion.

Each of the composers on this program are esteemed in their own rights, but they also share bonds across time. Marion Bauer is known as Nadia Boulanger's first American student. Bauer taught Nadia Boulanger English, and Boulanger gave Bauer lessons in harmony until Bauer returned to the United States in 1907. Bauer composed and published orchestral, chamber, vocal and instrumental music. She was well-regarded as an educator and served on the faculties at New York University and the Juilliard School of Music.

Adolphus Hailstork received his Ph.D. in composition from Michigan State University, where he was a student of H. Owen Reed. He had previously studied at the Manhattan School of Music, under Vittorio Giannini and David Diamond, at the American Institute at Fontainebleau with Nadia Boulanger, and at Howard University with Mark Fax. Dr. Hailstork has written numerous works for chorus, solo voice, piano, organ, various chamber ensembles, band, orchestra, and opera.

Born in 1915 in Rochester, New York, David Diamond earned numerous accolades for his compositions, including three Guggenheim Fellowships, the William Schuman Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986, the Gold Medal of the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 1991, and a GRAMMY nomination for his String Quartet No. 4 from 1951. Diamond was a versatile, adventurous, and prolific composer, writing a total of 20 orchestral works, 29 chamber works, 14 piano works, five vocal works, two wind ensembles and nine concerto works. Beginning in 1973, Diamond was a professor of composition at The Juilliard School for 25 years.About the Composers:

Renowned composer Adolphus Hailstork has firmly established himself as one of America's foremost composers, with his works celebrated in performances by prestigious orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. His collaborations with distinguished conductors such as James DePreist, Paul Freeman, Daniel Barenboim, and Kurt Masur have further enriched his storied career. Most recently, in March, Thomas Wilkins conducted Hailstork's An American Port of Call with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Hailstork's prolific body of work spans a diverse range of ensembles, from choral and vocal solo to instrumental chamber, band, orchestral, and operatic compositions. Among his early works are Celebration (1976), Out of the Depths (1977), American

Guernica (1983), Consort Piece (1995), and Joshua's Boots (1999). More recent compositions include Rise for Freedom (2017), Set Me on a Rock (2008), The Gift of the Magi (2009), Zora, We're Calling You (2011), and Speak of Peace (2013). In addition to his compositional achievements, Dr. Hailstork is highly respected as an educator. His teaching career began with graduate assistantships at Michigan State University (1969-1971), followed by professorships at Youngstown State University in Ohio (1971-1977) and Norfolk State University in Virginia (1977-2000). He currently serves as an Eminent Scholar and Professor of Music at Old Dominion University in Virginia (2000-present), where his contributions continue to inspire the next generation of musicians.

Marion Eugénie Bauer was an influential American composer, educator, writer, and music critic whose work helped shape American music in the early 20th century. A contemporary of Aaron Copland, Bauer was deeply engaged in defining a distinct American musical identity through both her compositions and advocacy. Bauer composed in many different genres, including works for piano, chamber ensembles, symphonic orchestra, solo voice, and vocal ensembles. Her music reflects a rich harmonic language, characterized by dissonance and extended tertian, quartal, and quintal harmonies, though she generally remained within an extended tonal framework, apart from a brief period experimenting with serialism in the 1940s. Bauer's works were widely performed during her lifetime, with highlights including the New York Philharmonic's 1947 premiere of Sun Splendor conducted by Leopold Stokowski and a dedicated 1951 concert at New York's Town Hall. In addition to her compositional achievements, she was a passionate teacher. Her academic career spanned 25 years on the faculty of New York University, where she taught music history and composition from 1926 to 1951. She was also a guest lecturer at Juilliard from 1940 until her passing in 1955. Bauer was a vigorous supporter of new music beyond her own compositions. She co-founded the American Music Guild, the American Music Center, and the American Composer's Alliance, where she served as a board member. Additionally, she held leadership roles within the League of Composers and the Society for the Publication of American Music, often as the sole woman in these positions.

Awarded the American National Medal of the Arts in 1995 and the Juilliard Medal at the Juilliard School's 100th commencement, David Diamond is celebrated as a leading 20th-century American composer. His prolific contributions began in the 1940s with notable works such as Concerto for Two Solo Pianos (1942), String Quartet No.2 (1943), Symphony No. 3 (1945), and Chaconne for Violin and Piano (1948). Diamond also composed the iconic theme for CBS Radio Network's Hear It Now (1950-51) and See It Now (1951-58). From 1951 to 1965, Diamond taught in Europe as a Fulbright Professor. Soon after returning to the United States in 1965, the New York Philharmonic performed his Symphony No.5 under Leonard Bernstein and his Piano Concerto, which Diamond himself conducted. Diamond taught at the Manhattan School of Music (1965-67), earning the Rheta Sosland Chamber Music Prize for his String Quartet No. 8. In 1973, he joined The Juilliard School's faculty, dedicating 25 years to teaching composition. His achievements were further recognized with awards such as the William Schuman Lifetime Achievement Award, the Gold Medal of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Edward MacDowell Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement. In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the New York Philharmonic performed his Symphony No.11, affirming Diamond's enduring impact on American music.

Led by maestro David Hayes, the Mannes Orchestra is the premiere large ensemble at The New School College of Performing Arts. The orchestra strives to foster the highest level of musicianship by engaging with a wide range of repertoire in a focused, dynamic, and supportive environment that mirrors the culture and practices of professional orchestras. Known for its bold and adventurous programming, the Mannes Orchestra has been hailed by The New York Times as an orchestra whose quality is “a revelation,” and for its “intensity of focus.” The orchestra performs a multitude of concerts each season at venues including Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, John L. Tishman Auditorium at The New School, and appearances with the Mannes Opera at the Bank Street Theater and the Martha Graham Dance Company at New York City Center.

Performances by students and faculty at the College of Performing Arts break new ground, pushing the boundaries of convention and reinventing traditional forms. Additional highlights for the College this season include (Un)Silent Film series presenting Tod Browning's classic film Dracula with Philip Glass's score performed by Orange Road Quartet, the Cuker and Stern Graduate String Quartet-in-Residence, with pianist and guest conductor Michael Riesman on October 25; the Namekawa-Davies Duo (Maki Namekawa and Dennis Russell Davies) in Pianographique featuring music by Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, and Steve Reich, with real-time visualizations by Cori O'Lan, on October 26; Mannes Opera's double bill featuring one-act operas by David T. Little and Kamala Sankaram on November 8 and 9; performances by celebrated Mannes/School of Jazz Ensembles-in-Residence The Westerlies, Sandbox Percussion, and JACK Quartet throughout the season, including Sandbox Percussion's world premiere of Michael Torke's BLOOM on December 11; the New School Studio Orchestra performing Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite on December 5; and multiple performances of the Mannes Orchestra at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, including Richard Einhorn's Voices of Light to the silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc with The New York Choral Society on November 1 and Sandbox Percussion in Viet Cuong's percussion concerto Re(new)al paired with John Zorn's violin concerto Contes de Fées performed by Stefan Jackiw on April 11. The New School Studio Orchestra presents the U.S. premiere of jazz great Carla Bley's rarely heard landmark album Escalator Over the Hill on May 2.

Presenting approximately 900 performances each year by students, faculty and guest artists, nearly all of which are free and open to the public, the Mannes, Jazz, Drama season provides an incredible performing arts resource for the greater New York community and beyond. Performances at The New School's College of Performing Arts are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Some events require advance registration. View the full calendar of performances at the College of Performing Arts – including Mannes School of Music, School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and School of Drama – for details on how to attend.

About The College of Performing Arts at The New School

The College of Performing Arts at The New School was formed in 2015 and draws together the Mannes School of Music, the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the School of Drama. With each school contributing its unique culture of creative excellence, the College of Performing Arts is a hub for vigorous training, cross-disciplinary collaboration, bold experimentation, innovative education, and world-class performances.

The 1,000 students at the College of Performing Arts are actors, performers, writers, improvisers, creative technologists, entrepreneurs, composers, arts managers, and multidisciplinary artists who believe in the transformative power of the arts for all people. Students and faculty collaborate with colleagues across The New School in a wide array of disciplines, from the visual arts and fashion design, to the social sciences, public policy, advocacy, and more.

The curriculum at the College of Performing Arts is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the changing arts and culture landscape. New degrees and coursework, like the new graduate degrees for Performer-Composers and Artist Entrepreneurs are designed to challenge highly skilled artists to experiment, innovate, and engage with the past, present, and future of their artforms. New York City's Greenwich Village provides the backdrop for the College of Performing Arts, which is housed at Arnhold Hall on West 13th Street and the historic Westbeth Artists Community on Bank Street.

Founded in 1916 by America's first great violin recitalist and noted educator, David Mannes, and pianist and educator Clara Damrosch Mannes, the Mannes School of Music is a standard-bearer for foundational excellence and radically progressive music education, dedicated to supporting the development of creative and socially engaged artists. Through its undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies programs, Mannes offers a curriculum as imaginative as it is rigorous, taught by a world-class faculty and visiting artists. As part of The New School's College of Performing Arts, together with the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music and the School of Drama, Mannes makes its home on The New School's Greenwich Village campus in a state-of-the-art facility at the newly renovated Arnhold Hall.

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in design and the social sciences, liberal arts, management, the arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education courses and public programs that encourage open discourse and social engagement. Through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships, The New School maintains a global presence.