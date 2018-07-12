Manhattan Concert ProductionsÂ Announces Pre-Sale ForÂ THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is pleased to share exclusive pre-sale and on sale ticket information for the critically acclaimed musical The Scarlet Pimpernel in concert at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Tickets, starting at $50, will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 10:00am. The exclusive pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 10:00am and runs through Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 10:00am only. Use pre-sale discount code SCARLET20 to receive 20% off all seats during this time. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or by visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Jeff Calhoun (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) will lead this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a stunning professional cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel is the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.

The Scarlet Pimpernel joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 20th Anniversary season. MCP has provided performance and travel opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of The Scarlet Pimpernel chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

