Manhattan Comedy School to Host Exclusive Comedy For Business Panel

The Manhattan Comedy School will present an exclusive event, Comedy For Business, featuring a panel of top comedy professionals discussing the art, craft, and business of comedy. This one-of-a-kind panel will take place on Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 PM at Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Avenue, Room 301, New York City.

The panel will be moderated by MCS founder and owner, Andy Engel, and will feature some of the brightest talents in the comedy world: Harrison Greenbaum, Will Julian, and Robin Montague (panelists subject to change without notice). Each panelist brings a wealth of experience and insight into the world of comedy, from stand-up and writing to performance and producing.

"As someone who's been involved in comedy for decades, I'm thrilled to host this panel and bring together such a dynamic group of professionals," said Andy Engel. "This event will offer invaluable insights for aspiring comedians, enthusiasts, and anyone looking to break into the industry. We're excited to continue offering unique learning opportunities for our community."

About the Panelists:

Andy Engel:

Andy Engel is the founder and owner of Manhattan Comedy School and a key figure in New York City's comedy scene for over 30 years. As the Director of New Talent at Gotham Comedy Club, he has mentored and launched the careers of comedy stars like Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Hart, and Ed Helms. His New Talent Shows have become a legendary platform for emerging comedians, attracting surprise drop-ins from comedy icons like Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. Andy is also a talent scout for "Gotham Comedy Live" and a speaker at top companies like Google and Microsoft, using humor to engage audiences on serious topics. His entrepreneurial ventures, such as co-producing "Funny Business," showcase his innovative approach to blending comedy and business. Andy's influence has shaped the comedy industry, making him an indispensable figure in the world of stand-up comedy.

Harrison Greenbaum is a rising star in the world of comedy, known for his quick wit and engaging storytelling. As a stand-up comedian and writer, Harrison has appeared on America's Got Talent, Comedy Central, and numerous late-night shows. His unique perspective and fearless approach to comedy make him a favorite among audiences and peers alike. Harrison's ability to blend humor with thought-provoking social commentary has earned him a reputation as one of comedy's most innovative voices.

Will Julian:

Will Julian is a comedian and writer with a deep understanding of comedy's structure and timing. His career includes stand-up comedy, writing for television, and producing content for digital platforms. Will has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy and has an exceptional ability to craft material that connects with a broad audience. His experience in both the creative and business aspects of comedy offers valuable lessons for anyone looking to succeed in the industry.