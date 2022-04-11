Makasha Copeland Wins 2022 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award for EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

Makasha Copeland has won the American Theatre Critics Association's (ATCA) 2022 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award for their play "Extreme Home Makeover." Given by ATCA in memory of critic, director, educator and new play advocate M. Elizabeth "Betty" Osborn (1941-1993), the prize recognizes the work of a playwright who has not yet received a major production, such as a Broadway or Off-Broadway engagement, or received any other major national awards. The Osborn Award carries a $3,000 cash prize.

The 2022 award ceremony that included the Steinberg-ATCA and Osborn award winners took place in Costa Mesa, Calif., on April 9, 2022. ATCA thanks South Coast Repertory and the Pacific Playwrights Festival for generously hosting the presentation.



"Extreme Home Makeover" had its world premiere at Theatre Exile in Philadelphia. In the wake of its patriarch's death, a struggling Tejano family sees their way forward through participation in a popular reality television program. The production began performances on Oct. 28, 2021, and closed on Nov. 21, 2021.



"Extreme Home Makeover" was selected from a pool of eligible scripts recommended by ATCA members from around the country. Misha Berson (Seattle, WA) and Cameron Kelsall (Philadelphia, PA) served as co-chairs of the ATCA New Play Committee during the adjudication process. Other participating members included Nancy Bishop (Chicago, IL), Mike Fischer (Milwaukee, WI), Melissa Hall (Indianapolis, IN), Lou Harry (Indianapolis, IN), Susan Haubenstock (Richmond, VA), Ed Huyck (Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN), Kramer (Louisville, KY), Wendy Parker (Midlothian, VA), Martha Wade Steketee (New York, NY), Doug Strassler (New York, NY), Perry Tannenbaum (Charlotte, NC), Karen Topham (Chicago, IL) and Bob Verini (Boston, MA).



The M. Elizabeth Osborn Award was established in 1994. An ATCA member and editor-author at Theatre Communications Group, Osborn championed new plays, fostering and promoting the early careers of such dramatists as Paula Vogel, Tony Kushner and José Rivera.

Past recipients of the Osborn Award include Rebecca Gilman, J.T. Rogers, Rolin Jones, Chelsea Marcantel, Jonathan Norton and Cori Thomas. Last year's honoree was "SHIP" by Douglas Williams. Click here for a full list of past Osborn Award winners.