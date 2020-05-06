Maison Burlesque Has Gone Online!

Moving an entire physical dance school online in less than a week due to COVID-19 was a big task, but the entire team of staff and teachers at Maison Burlesque have quickly adapted and created innovative ways to continue to deliver a personalised and interactive dance experience online.

Maison Burlesque is located on Bridge Rd in Richmond Melbourne, and with over 30 classes per week and our 5 x annual student Cherry Poppers Showcases performing for close to 500 people, it is one of the largest burlesque studios in Australia and possibly the world!

The studio prides itself on creating a strong sense of community with interactive virtual classrooms, facebook groups for current and past students, fortnightly shows just for the 'family', and regular sewing bees to keep everyone's hands busy. The potential to reach a wider audience who may not normally be able to access classes in the Melbourne studio was an unexpected silver lining with the move online. The space (virtual and physical) is a space to get creative, unwind and get in touch with your inner burlesque bombshell.

Working in the entertainment industry, most burlesque performers have lost work as a result of COVID-19. Maison Burlesque is honoured to be able to keep their staff employed as for most of them this is now their sole income. Their instructors are working hard setting up their home studios, and have been so creative behind the scenes. The continued support from students by adapting to the new online classrooms has truly saved the hub of Melbourne Burlesque.

Whether it's Classic Burlesque, Neo Burlesque, Vintage Dance, Retro Dance or Vintage Hair & Makeup you're interested in, at Maison Burlesque they've got you covered with an eclectic mix of classes on offer! Learn from some of Melbourne's top Burlesque performers and friendly dance instructors in interactive online classrooms. All Maison Burlesque classes (whether in person or online) are run in small groups for the most personal attention (max 10-15 students), with a warm and welcoming atmosphere for people from all walks of life!

Dates: Drop in for a casual class anytime or sign up for a course in Term 3 beginning May 25th

Time: Daytime and Evening classes available, Monday through Saturday

Cost: Single Drop-in Class = $25, 4-class-pass = $90, Full 6-week course = $125

Venue: Register ONLINE at www.maisonburlesque.com.au . All classes are run via Zoom and are recorded so you can even decide to do them in your own time





