Magos Herrera Featuring The Knights to Perform as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances in July

The evening will serve as an album-release celebration for Herrera's latest work, Aire.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Magos Herrera Featuring The Knights to Perform as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances in July

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances will continue on Friday, July 21 with Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera and her phenomenal sextet, featuring members from the acclaimed chamber orchestra The Knights. The evening will serve as an album-release celebration for Herrera's latest work, Aire. This is the third of five extraordinary Carnegie Hall Citywide performances at Bryant Park this summer, which include six-time Grammy Award winner Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (July 7), American folk meets European classical with violinist-fiddler Tessa Lark and composer-bassist Michael Thurber (July 14), newly formed all-star Afro-Colombian group Champe-Soukous Collective (July 28), and South African vocal group and America's Got Talent finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir (August 4).

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of local artisanal vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers giant pretzels, gourmet popcorn and other light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Performance Details


Friday, July 21 at 7PM
Magos Herrera Featuring The Knights

Celebrating the release of her latest album Aire, Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera performs with her phenomenal sextet and chamber orchestra The Knights. Herrera is “one of the great modern singers of our time” (Latin Jazz Network), who “stretch[es] the very notion of jazz singing … into a sound that’s bold, thrilling, and effortlessly global.” Her latest recording features original compositions (commissioned by Chamber Music America’s New Jazz Works) as well as selections from the Great Latin American Songbook. Written largely during pandemic isolation and now performed live for audiences in Bryant Park, Aire has become “a way to reach out … to heal each other by coming together and celebrating our humanity with compassion and gratitude.”

Herrera's sextet includes Ingrid Jensen (trumpet), Vinicius Gomes (guitar), Matt Penman (bass), Alex Kautz (drums), and Gonzalo Grau (percussion); members of The Knights include Colin Jacobsen (Artistic Director and violin) and Eric Jacobsen (Artistic Director and conductor).

Complete Line Listings

June

June 30 – Jalopy Theatre: Michael Daves Quintet Ft. Tony Trischka, Yacouba Sissoko, Terrell King

July

July 07 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
July 14 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tessa Lark + Michael Thurber
July 21 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera Ft. The Knights
July 28 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective

August

August 03 – Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II
August 04 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir
August 11 – Joe's Pub: Shaina Taub
August 18 – New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville
August 19 – New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert
August 25 – Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble
August 26 – Roulette Intermedium: Immanuel Wilkins, 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird

September

September 01 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem
September 07 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions
September 08 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet
September 09 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. Debut)
September 14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Celebration

Follow Bryant Park

﻿Website: https://bryantpark.org



Recommended For You