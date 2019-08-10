On Thursday, August 15, "Magic Time!-Art & Ephemera of the Caffé Cino" will open at ClampArt at 247 W. 29th Street. The art exhibit, organized by Ward 5B and Caffé Cino alumnus MAGIE DOMINIC, coincides with the Caffe Cino's designation as a historical site by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission in June 2019.

The exhibit will feature the art work of collagist and memoirist MAGIE DOMINIC, and the art work of Kenny Burgess artist and designer of the original Caffe Cino posters. Both artists were a part of the Caffe Cino and are both represented in The Fales Library & Special Collections at NYU and in The New York Library for the Performing Arts Archives at Lincoln Center. The exhibit will also feature a collection of ephemera from the Caffe Cino itself.

Operating from 1958 until 1968, the Caffé Cino has been widely acknowledged as the birthplace of Off-Off Broadway theater. The Caffé Cino was the cradle of gay culture, informing future generations with its fiercely independent spirit. The Cino was also the place where Bernadette Peters did Dames at Sea, one of her very first theater ventures.

The opening reception is August 15, 6-8pm and runs from Aug. 15- September 17.

ClampArt is located at 247 West 29th Street, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10001. 646.230.0020 info@clampart.com





