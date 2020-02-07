Maggie Gyllenhaal to Play Elvis' Mom in Baz Luhrmann's Musical Drama

Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to play Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, in Baz Luhrmann upcoming musical drama film, "Elvis," according to Variety.

The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manger, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film follows the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history. The script was co-written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce and production is expected to start this spring.

Presley often talked about his devotion to his mother during his career, calling her his number one girl. The close relationship is said to have continued when the musician's career took off and during Gladys' bout of depression due to his time away from home.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is an accomplished film and television star, who recently starred off-Broadway in the 2017 Roundabout Concert Production of Damn Yankees. She also starred on broadway in 2014's The Real Thing. Her other off-Broadway credits include Three Sisters and Uncle Vanya. Gyllenhaal can be seen next in the musical "Best Summer Ever," which is set to premiere at SXSW.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles