MYSTIC PIZZA Musical will Record a Concept Album This Month

The new musical Mystic Pizza will record a concept album. The recording is set for May 2025 with a release date to be announced. The album, from Joy Machine Records, will be produced by the show’s Grammy-nominated arranger and orchestrator, Carmel Dean, Brian Usifer for Joy Machine Records, and Michael Barra for Lively McCabe Entertainment.

The album will feature Krystina Alabado, Alaina Anderson, Chachi Delgado, Ben Fankhauser, Jennifer Fouché, Mia Gerachis, Deánna Giulietti, F. Michael Haynie, James Hindman, Michael James, April Josephine, Vincent Michael, Adriana Negron, Louis Pardo, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jake Swain, Zephaniah Wages, Rachel Kae Wirtz, and music direction by Kristin Stowell.

Based on the 1988 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Julia Roberts, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones (Fox’s “The Resident”), and written by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage), Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score, arranged and orchestrated by Carmel Dean (The Notebook), features megahits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others. The musical was originally directed by Casey Hushion (Clue) and was developed by Lively McCabe Entertainment, with critically acclaimed regional productions at Ogunquit Playhouse, La Mirada Center for the Performing Arts, Riverside Theatre (Vero) and most recently this past February at Paper Mill Playhouse.