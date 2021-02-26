Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY FAIR LADY Debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 25

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, MY FAIR LADY also won the Best Picture Golden Globe.

Feb. 26, 2021  

MY FAIR LADY Debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 25

Relive the romance, music, and comedic charms of the indelible classic MY FAIR LADY, debuting on 4K Ultra HD May 25, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, MY FAIR LADY also won the Best Picture Golden Globe® and was selected for the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. Adapted from the Broadway stage hit, the film stars Rex Harrison as Professor Higgins, a role that earned him the Oscar® for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Audrey Hepburn as the unforgettable Eliza Doolittle.

This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself.

The 4K Ultra HD release features stunning picture quality courtesy of a recent 8K film transfer, as well as English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD sound for the finest home presentation. The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo also includes access to a digital copy of the film and more than two hours of previously released bonus content.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Related Articles
Renée Elise Goldsberry & More Join International Womens Day Concert Photo

Renée Elise Goldsberry & More Join International Women's Day Concert

Nathan Lane Teases a Potential Sequel to THE BIRDCAGE Photo

Nathan Lane Teases a Potential Sequel to THE BIRDCAGE

Sondheim and ASSASSINS OBC to Reunite for STUDIO TENN TALKS Photo

Sondheim and ASSASSINS OBC to Reunite for STUDIO TENN TALKS

THE LION KING, FROZEN, & ALADDIN Celebrate GMA Black History Month Photo

THE LION KING, FROZEN, & ALADDIN Celebrate GMA Black History Month


From This Author TV News Desk