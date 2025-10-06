MY BODY, MY VOICE: A NIGHT OF PERFORMANCE AND ACTIVISM To Benefit The Brigid Alliance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A powerful coalition of artists and advocates will come together for My Body, My Voice: A Night of Performance and Activism, a vibrant one-day festival dedicated to celebrating and protecting reproductive freedom.

The event will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 5–10 p.m. at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC) in Long Island City. Proceeds will benefit The Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit that helps people across the country access safe abortion care.

Presented by Bechdel Project in partnership with LPAC, My Body, My Voice will feature live performances, music, and conversations highlighting the power of art as activism.

The centerpiece of the evening is the NYC premiere of The Pavement Kingdom: a clinic escort play by acclaimed playwright Courtney Bailey, directed by Rachel Tibbetts and featuring Marcy Wiegert as “Charon.” Based on Bailey’s three years as a clinic escort at Planned Parenthood, the play explores the courage, humor, and humanity of those protecting reproductive healthcare on the front lines.

The event opens with Songs for Safe Access, a concert of original works by singer-songwriters and musical theatre artists—including Grammy-nominated Rona Siddiqui—curated by Magritte & Rosen (Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen), creators of the award-winning musical Safe Hands.

The evening will close with a panel discussion featuring reproductive rights advocates and healthcare leaders, offering insight into the current landscape of abortion access and creative pathways for activism.

FEATURED ORGANIZERS AND ARTISTS

Maria Aparo, Co-Creative Director of Bechdel Project, notes, “My Body, My Voice is more than an event; it’s a testament to the power of collective action and artistic expression in the fight for bodily autonomy. We aim to create a space for education, empowerment, and solidarity—reminding everyone that access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right.”

Handan Ozbilgin, Artistic Director of LPAC, adds, “Presenting The Pavement Kingdom alongside surrounding performances and conversations reflects LPAC’s commitment to championing art that advances equity and fuels activism.”

Bechdel Project’s Interstate Initiative, which brings the Missouri-born Pavement Kingdom to New York, spotlights artists working in states where reproductive rights are most under threat.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

Bechdel Project develops and produces plays that amplify the voices of women and non-binary artists. Through residencies, readings, and full productions, it fosters a vibrant community committed to equitable representation and groundbreaking storytelling.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC), located on the campus of LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, presents a wide range of performances, educational programs, and community events dedicated to artistic expression and civic engagement.

Magritte & Rosen, curators of Songs for Safe Access, are a musical theatre writing team celebrated for their genre-bending, feminist work featured at Phoenix Theatre Company, SheNYC, La Jolla Playhouse, and more.

The Brigid Alliance is a national nonprofit providing travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support to people seeking abortion care—especially those beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy for whom access is most limited.