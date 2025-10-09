MY 80-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND Original Cast Album To Be Released On Joy Machine Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joy Machine Records will release the original cast recording of the acclaimed one-woman musical My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend this fall. The award-winning show is written by Christian Duhamel (Kleban Award for Most Promising Musical Theatre Librettist) and Ed Bell (BMI, The Song Foundry), and directed by Sean Daniels (Drama Desk Award winner).

Recorded by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer at 2nd Story Sound, the album features Charissa Bertels (Broadway’s A Christmas Story, national tour of If/Then) and Brett Ryback (Murder for Two) on piano. Bonus tracks include arrangements and guitar by Benjamin Scheuer (The Lion) and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (London Musical Theatre Orchestra Principal Orchestrator). Additional sessions took place at RiverRock Studios in Minneapolis.

Fans can sign up to pre-order the album beginning October 10 at joymachinerecords.com/artists/80yobf. The recording will be available on all streaming platforms October 17, followed by an album launch event in New York City on October 21.

Praised as a musical “that reminds us how life-affirming and important theater is,” My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend tells the true story of performer Charissa Bertels, a young actress who befriends an eighty-something millionaire with a sharp wit and love for Schubert, Shakespeare, and Dallas BBQ. Their unlikely connection becomes a moving reflection on ambition, friendship, and saying “yes” to life’s surprises.

Developed at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, the musical has been produced to critical acclaim at Arizona Theatre Company, Human Race Theatre Company, and Idaho Repertory Theatre, earning honors including Best New Work, Best Actress in a Musical (Dayton Metro Awards), and Best Solo Performance (IRNE Awards).

For more information, visit www.my80yearoldboyfriend.com.