 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MUSIC AND THEATER INNOVATORS Series to Launch In September At Open Jar Studios

Nicola Vazquez curates new songwriter-performer showcase spotlighting cutting-edge NYC talent.

By: Jul. 31, 2025
MUSIC AND THEATER INNOVATORS Series to Launch In September At Open Jar Studios Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

A new performance series titled Music and Theater Innovators will debut on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, Studio 12J) in New York City.

Curated by former Broadway performer and Billboard-featured indie singer-songwriter Nicola Vazquez, the evening will spotlight four genre-blurring composer-lyricists in an intimate, in-the-round format that blends original music, storytelling, and spontaneous collaboration.

The inaugural lineup includes:

  • Nicola Vazquez – Fusing pop/rock/soul with Latin and musical theatre influences, 

  • Michelle Rocqet – A Korean-American composer and music producer, Rocqet’s sound merges Korean-Americana and alternative R&B with a passion for storytelling. 

  • Benjamin Walton – A genre-driven theatre maker whose work spans Americana folk to synth-pop musical theatre, focused on radical empathy and community-building.

  • Simon Gomez Villegas – Blending musical theatre with indie pop and Shakespearean folk, Gomez Villegas creates lyric-forward compositions with a timeless, theatrical edge. 

Together, these four artists will perform original material in a collaborative, round-robin format, sharing the stage and spotlight in equal measure while exploring the intersections of music, theatre, identity, and genre. Admission details and ticketing information to be announced.




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos