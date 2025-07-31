MUSIC AND THEATER INNOVATORS Series to Launch In September At Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new performance series titled Music and Theater Innovators will debut on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, Studio 12J) in New York City.

Curated by former Broadway performer and Billboard-featured indie singer-songwriter Nicola Vazquez, the evening will spotlight four genre-blurring composer-lyricists in an intimate, in-the-round format that blends original music, storytelling, and spontaneous collaboration.

The inaugural lineup includes:

Nicola Vazquez – Fusing pop/rock/soul with Latin and musical theatre influences,

Michelle Rocqet – A Korean-American composer and music producer, Rocqet’s sound merges Korean-Americana and alternative R&B with a passion for storytelling.

Benjamin Walton – A genre-driven theatre maker whose work spans Americana folk to synth-pop musical theatre, focused on radical empathy and community-building.

Simon Gomez Villegas – Blending musical theatre with indie pop and Shakespearean folk, Gomez Villegas creates lyric-forward compositions with a timeless, theatrical edge.

Together, these four artists will perform original material in a collaborative, round-robin format, sharing the stage and spotlight in equal measure while exploring the intersections of music, theatre, identity, and genre. Admission details and ticketing information to be announced.