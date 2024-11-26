MTI Will Make ALL TOGETHER NOW! Free for Theatres Affected by Natural Disasters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the creation of a special revue offered free of charge to theatres who have been significantly impacted by natural disasters.

MTI's All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief is a show designed to be used as a fundraiser for affected theatres, and will be available in early 2025.

The first All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre took place in November 2021 as a way both to welcome audiences back to in-person theatre and support the thousands of theatres who were persevering under trying circumstances due to Covid-19. That November weekend achieved a milestone record - the most performances of a single show within one weekend. Over 2,000 organizations from all 50 states and 31 countries participated in the event. Nearly 5,000 individual performances were seen by approximately 500,000 audience members and raised over 6.2 million dollars (adjusted for local currencies) used in support of the producing organizations.

All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief is a recognition from MTI, its authors and rightsholders that flexible assistance is often needed to help theatres continue producing shows on their stages. Beginning in early 2025, organizations can apply online to receive permission to perform the revue free-of-charge if they were negatively impacted by a disaster. The affected organization can apply for the license within two years of the disaster, and the event will take place over a single weekend agreed upon by MTI. Detailed licensing parameters and an application portal will be available on MTI’s website early next year.

“Unfortunately, disasters are a fact of life, and MTI wants to help the theatres who are directly affected by these tragedies,” shared John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operations Officer and Director of Education and Development. “We are incredibly proud of the efforts made for our inaugural All Together Now event and wanted to offer something in perpetuity to our customers for whenever the need arises. This is one of the ways MTI is able to give back to the theatrical community – it’s important and just feels like the right thing to do.”

A stellar group of authors, estates and rightsholders have so far contributed their songs to the revue including:

Lynn Ahrens, Howard Ashman, Sara Bareilles, Lionel Bart, Jason Robert Brown, Mindi Dickstein, Jack Feldman, Stephen Flaherty, Matthew Gerrard, Zina Goldrich, David Hein, Marcy Heisler, Jason Howland, Jonathan Larson, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Tim Minchin, Robbie Nevil, Tim Rice, Irene Sankoff, Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, Glenn Slater, and Scott Wittman.

Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO added, “The first All Together Now event was made possible by the generosity of the writers who created the incredible hit songs in the revue. We are once again grateful to receive their collective support. We hope this show will make a difference to any theatre experiencing a tragic event.”

Additional information will be forthcoming, but organizations who want to learn more can read about the first All Together Now event here and can sign up to be notified for more information here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).