MTC's EUREKA DAY Canceled At the Kennedy Center Following Trump Takeover

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day is among a number of canceled productions at the Kennedy Center following the Trump administration's recent takeover of the cultural institution.

The production, which recently wrapped up its Broadway run, will not play a a planned two-week engagement, “due to financial circumstances,” according to a new report from The New York Times.

The show joins a number of canceled events in the wake of the Trump shake-up, including a tour of the family musical, Finn.

Earlier today, the Dramatists Guild condemned the action, warning that arts censorship, "may set the stage for a constitutional crisis that transcends parties and ideologies and cuts to the heart of our democracy."

According to the Times, comedian and creator Issa Rae has canceled an upcoming appearance at the venue. Prominent artists including soprano Renée Fleming and singer/ songwriter Ben Folds have resigned their posts with the institution.

Earlier this month, the administration took hold of the Kennedy Center, ousting 18 board members and chairman, David M. Rubenstein. The board, now entirely comprised of Trump appointees, later voted to install Trump as chairman of the board.