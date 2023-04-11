MR. OATMEAL To Purrrform At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival

MR. OATMEAL purrrforms at the Fresh Fruit Festival. Matt Kirsch's clever dark comedy about love and how long a cat should live makes it world premiere at the 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival.

Mr. Oatmeal is 20 this year ... so is the relationship of his owners, Pete & Alan. Both are not doing so well right now. Can one be saved by getting rid of the other ... and which will go?

Shira Milikowsky directs Sean Donovan (Pete), Ahmad Maksoud (Alan), CG, E. Bradshaw, and Brooke Sweeney, in a production produced by Megumi Lee

Scenic Designer: Miguel Urbino; Costume Designer: Phuong Nguyen; Lighting Designer: Zack Lobel; Sound Designer: Lawrence Schober; Intimacy and Fight Director: Alex Might; Stage Manager: Emma Sonricker; ASM: Amanda Lopez

NO CATS WERE HARMED IN THE PRODUCING OF THIS PLAY.

Wednesday 4/26 6:30p, Thursday 4/27 9:00p, Sunday 4/30 3:15p at The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, New York City.