MEXICO ON THE HUDSON Virtual Series Celebrates Filmic Representations Of The NYC Mexican Community

The CUNY Mexican Studies Institute and Cinema Tropical present the special online film and conversation series "Mexico on the Hudson," taking place from June 15 to 29 and celebrating the Mexican community in New York City through the success of recent films including the Mexican Oscar candidate I'm No Longer Here by Fernando Frías, the Independent Spirit Award nominee I Carry You With Me by Heidi Ewing, and the Sundance winner Son of Monarchs by Alexis Gambis.

The series will feature free virtual screenings of three key films -La Ciudad (1998) by David Riker, En el Séptimo Día (2018) by Jim McKay, and I'm Leaving Now by Lindsey Cordero and Armando Croda (2019)- combined with panel conversations with filmmakers, scholars, and members of the local community to discuss the Mexican experience in New York City, the ways in which it has changed throughout the years, as well as its legacy and ongoing challenges.

"We are delighted to present this series of films and conversations with Cinema Tropical. They not only celebrate the representation of the Mexican community on film, but also humanize the immigrant experience. As we continue telling our stories, I am optimistic that we will see more diversity on-screen and behind the camera," says José Higuera López, Director of CUNY Mexican Studies Institute.

"As the Mexican community has exploded over the past two decades, so has its cinematic representation in both Mexican and American cinema. We're excited to partner with the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute to celebrate the legacy of the Mexican community in New York City through film," says Carlos A. Gutiérrez, Executive Director of Cinema Tropical.

The films will be available to stream from June 15 to 29 on cinematropical.com, and will be offered for free with previous registration. The online conversations will be streamed live on social media.

"Mexico on the Hudson" is presented by the CUNY Mexican Studies Institute and Cinema Tropical. Additional support by the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS) at New York University (NYU), and the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival.