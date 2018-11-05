MEAN GIRLS, MY FAIR LADY, THE PROM, and SUMMER to Perform at the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®has added four performances to its stellar lineup of entertainment.

On 34th Street, Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship store with special performances from the casts of "Mean Girls," "My Fair Lady," "The Prom" and "SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical."

Set to enthrall more than 3.5 million spectators lining the streets of Manhattan and more than 50 million viewers on television, the world-famous Parade is ready to bring families together in celebration of the start of the holiday season. THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands. The star power along the parade route and in homes across the country will feature some of the nation's most exciting performers including John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and Diana Ross, as well as a special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®will air 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 22. on NBC.

