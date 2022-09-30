MEAN GIRLS High School Version Now Available for Licensing to US and Canadian Schools

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the licensing availability of Mean Girls High School Version.

Mean Girls, the brutally hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock", Bossypants), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") was adapted from Fey's 2004 hit film and took Broadway by storm in 2018, receiving a staggering 12 Tony Award nominations. Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being. The Broadway production played its final performance in March 2020. The Mean Girls North American tour is now playing across the country. Find the tour in a city near you.

Mean Girls High School Version is the first show of its kind from MTI. Customers will receive the full, unedited script of the show along with a list of "Approved Changes" for moments where teachers have identified content that may be challenging for schools. This allows licensees to pick and choose what works and does not work for their communities to create their best productions. Mean Girls High School Version is available for licensing exclusively to accredited K-12 schools in the US and Canada for a limited time.

"It is very important to us that every school has the opportunity to present the show according to their community's sensibilities," said John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operations Officer and Director of Development and Education. "MTI has been offering official School Edition versions of select shows for many years, but the difference with our High School versions is that the script has not been edited or abbreviated. Instead, schools can see a host of approved options from which to choose - giving theatres the chance to truly put their creative stamp on the show."

Tina Fey remarked, "I've been looking forward to high school productions of Mean Girls from the day we opened on Broadway. As a former drama club member, I knew that a show with five female leads would be great news for most schools. As a former youth theater director, I hoped that letting students play characters their own age, with a story they can relate to, would be fun and lead to some great conversations."

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Please visit the MTI show page here for licensing and more information. International restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).