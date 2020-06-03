MCC Theater Will Broadcast PUES NADA June 3
MCC Theater announces their latest LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS , Aziza Barnes' Pues Nada , will be presented on Wednesday, June 3rd at 5:30 pm for free on the MCC Theater YouTube channel.
The reading of the play will feature Ito Aghayere, Cherise Booth, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley, under the direction of Whitney White.
In consultation with the cast and creative team, the performance of Pues Nada will go ahead as scheduled, as MCC Theater continues to hold space for Black artists. Streaming live, the reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and creatives moderated by Ianne Fields Stewart. The reading will remain on You Tube until Saturday, June 6th at 11:59 pm for viewings.
For information, visit https://mcctheater.org/tix/livelabs-oneacts/
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: STAR TREK VOYAGER Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert B... (read more)