MCC Theater Will Broadcast PUES NADA June 3

MCC Theater announces their latest LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS , Aziza Barnes' Pues Nada , will be presented on Wednesday, June 3rd at 5:30 pm for free on the MCC Theater YouTube channel.

The reading of the play will feature Ito Aghayere, Cherise Booth, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley, under the direction of Whitney White.

In consultation with the cast and creative team, the performance of Pues Nada will go ahead as scheduled, as MCC Theater continues to hold space for Black artists. Streaming live, the reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and creatives moderated by Ianne Fields Stewart. The reading will remain on You Tube until Saturday, June 6th at 11:59 pm for viewings.

For information, visit https://mcctheater.org/tix/livelabs-oneacts/

