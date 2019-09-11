MCC Announces Celebrity Game Night Benefit Co-Hosted by Julianna Margulies, Judith Light, and More

MCC Theater announces a one-night-only benefit fundraiser, Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night, to be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6PM at The Garage (611 West 50th Street).



An exciting group of artists from theater, film, and television - all of them fierce! - will face off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion! Food and beverage will be provided by a variety of vendors from bars and restaurants around MCC's new Hell's Kitchen home, the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, and the evening will conclude with a Champion's Dance Party. A silent auction including wine, theater tickets, travel, and unique experiences will also be held.



The event will be co-hosted by Team Captains Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Judith Light ("Transparent"), Piper Perabo ("Turn Up Charlie"), and Peter Hedges (Ben is Back). Additional celebrity appearances will be announced shortly.

"The competition is ON," said Artistic Director Bernie Telsey, who is conceiving the games and arranging the teams. "We're pulling together some really strong competitors, and the Team Captains have already told me about some tricks they've got up their sleeves. It's going to be a crazy good time."



The event is sponsored by Kenneth Cole as part of an ongoing year-round partnership between the company and MCC Theater.



Tickets to this benefit evening are now on sale. Prices range from $200 for general admission tickets to $1,000 for VIP tickets. For ticket inquiries, please contact the Events Team at (212) 727-7722 x232 or events@mcctheater.org

