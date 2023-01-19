MATILDA Among This Year's BAFTA Nominations

This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled.

The film version of Matilda the Musical has received two nominations - for Outstanding British Film and for make-up and hair.

Rising Star nominations have gone to Sheila Atim, most recently seen in Constellations and Aimee Lou Wood, who is due to begin starring in Cabaret from next month.

Paul Mescal, currently burning up the stage in A Streetcar Named Desire, was nominated for Leading Actor in the gendered performance categories. Director Sam Mendes picked up three nominations for new film Empire of Light.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 19 February hosted by Richard E Grant. It will be broadcast at 7pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Image Credit: 2022 Sony Pictures