MARY POPPINS Will Return to the West End in May 2021

Everyone's favorite nanny is returning! Mary Poppins has just announced that it will return to London's Prince Edward Theatre in the spring. Opening night is set for May 22, with tickets going on sale December 20.

Curtain up 2021! Mary Poppins returns to the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2021. Tickets go on sale from 10am Sunday 20th December. pic.twitter.com/D41MAvmYZP - Mary Poppins Musical (@MaryPoppins) December 17, 2020

The musical, based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the original film, returns to its original West End home at the Prince Edward Theatre after 15 years.

The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs, plus a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

The show features a timeless score by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, including the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds, plus new songs and additional music and lyrics, including Practically Perfect, by the Olivier Award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.