MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Writer and Director Ol Parker Teases Possible Third Film
Parker says it was always intended to be a trilogy.
In an interview with Screen Rant, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker teased the possibility of a third film, saying that it was always intended to be a trilogy.
Parker states, "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"
The first Mamma Mia! film, released July 18, 2008, starred Oscar winner Meryl Streep as Donna, alongside Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper played Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth were Sophie's "dads" Sam, Bill and Harry.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit theaters on July 20, 2018, adding to the original film cast Lily James as 'Young Donna', Alexa Davies as Young Rosie and Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya. (Go Green), and Cher as Ruby Sheridan. Young Sam was played by Jeremy Irvine, Young Bill was played by Josh Dylan and Young HARRY was played by Hugh Skinner. Ol Parker wrote and directed the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus provided music and lyrics and served as executive producers.
Watch the trailer for the second film below!
