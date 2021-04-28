MAD Announces Workshops by Wilfredo Rosado, Beth Lipman and More

Mad has announced their upcoming programs!

Virtual Talks

MAD About Jewelry: A conversation with Wilfredo Rosado

Thu, May 6 / 5 pm ET

Please join them for a conversation with Wilfredo Rosado and MAD About Jewelry curator Bryna Pomp on Thursday, May 6 at 5 pm. Wilfredo will talk about his early career, working with Andy Warhol and Giorgio Armani, and the evolution of his jewelry brand, including his most recent creation made for Kamala Harris at the 2021 Inauguration. A special collection of work will be available for purchase with a percentage of sales to benefit the Museum.

In the MAD Loupe with Robin Kranitzky and Kim Overstreet

Wed, May 12 / 2pm ET

Join Barbara Paris Gifford and artists Kim Overstreet and Robin Kranitzky, known as "Kim and Robin." The two long-time friends and collaborators are renowned for their narrative jewelry, creating miniature, wearable worlds out of found objects and precious metals. Listen as the charming pair discuss their collaborative process, their intricate work, and the brooch that was just acquired for MAD's permanent collection!

Glass in Flux: Beth Lipman

Thu, May 13 / 7 pm ET

Join them for Glass in Flux, a virtual program series hosted by collections curator Samantha De Tillio exploring interdisciplinary practices in contemporary glass. In this edition, De Tillio is joined by artist Beth Lipman for a screening and discussion of A Film about House Album. The ongoing project, House Album, is currently on view in the artist's mid-career survey, Beth Lipman: Collective Elegy. In the work, photographs of furniture or objects that memorialize important events or notable figures from American history are sandwiched in between flat glass panels and arranged and layered alongside sculpted glass and vinyl elements to evoke a three-dimensional interior of the artist's imagining. By bringing together disparate artifacts, the artist challenges the existence of a single historical narrative, which is traditionally written from the perspective of those in power. Lipman and De Tillio will also discuss their collaboration on the exhibition and celebrate the release of the exhibition catalog.

Virtual Workshops

MAD Atelier: Wound Paper Beads

Tue, May 4 / 7-9 pm ET

Join MAD's 2015 artist-in-residence Amy Lemaire for an online intensive jewelry workshop inspired by Amy's wearable glass sculptures. Using a variety of recycled and specialty papers, participants will explore making large paper beads. Paper beads are a great way to make lightweight statement jewelry from paper that has sentimental value or interesting aesthetic qualities. Amy will also share some of her glass jewelry that inspired the bold shapes of her paper beads. The intensive workshop is for ages 18 and up and for all skill levels. Enrollment is limited to 25 participants.

MAD Atelier: Ready-Made Pins and Earrings

Tue, May 11 / 7-9 pm ET

Join MAD's 2015 artist-in-residence Amy Lemaire for an online intensive jewelry workshop inspired by Amy's wearable glass sculptures. Create a set of unique jewelry using readily available materials sourced from your home and surroundings. Participants will learn about different types of adhesives, choosing the right findings, strategies for transforming found objects into pins, earrings, and beads, and embellishing designs. Amy will share a few pieces from her collection that celebrate the transformation of found materials into wearable sculpture. The intensive workshop is for ages 18 and up and for all skill levels. Enrollment is limited to 25 participants.

Upcoming Exhibitions

The Fisher Dollhouse: A Venetian Palazzo in Miniature

May 8-Sep 26

Inspired by Venice's glamorous Gritti Palace, The Fisher Dollhouse: A Venetian Palazzo in Miniature will make its public debut at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) on May 8. With a fifteenth-century classical exterior and ten rooms filled with an eclectic range of historical and contemporary craft, art, and design rendered in miniature, The Fisher Dollhouse displays an impressive collection of contemporary art created by more than ten international artists, many of whom are working in miniature for the first time including Dustin Yellin, Ryan McGinness, Hunt Slomen, and Veronica Gaido.

Craft Front and Center

May 22, 2021-Feb 13, 2022

Craft Front & Center brings together more than 70 iconic and lesser-known works to highlight key thematic touchpoints in craft's history that have brought us to this moment. Challenging traditional thinking of craft as separate from fine art, the exhibition reveals the field's deep engagement in art's major movements, such as Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, and Postmodernism, while also launching its own revolutions, particularly the elevation of women and people of color as significant artists.

Carrie Moyer and Sheila Pepe: Tabernacles for Trying Times

May 22, 2021-Feb 13, 2022

Originating from Maine's Portland Museum of Art, Carrie Moyer and Sheila Pepe: Tabernacles for Tryng Times, marks the first major museum survey of painter Carrie Moyer and sculptor Sheila Pepe, whose abstract works, rich with color and materiality, explore themes of craft, feminism, and queer activism. Highlighting the artists' individual styles and techniques, collaborative works, and new directions through more than 25 works on view, the exhibition presents their most ambitious collaboration to date.

For more information visit: https://madmuseum.org/