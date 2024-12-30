M. Leona Godin, Jim Medrinos & More to Join Word Up Super Story Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo bring New York’s best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: M. Leona Godin, Jim Medrinos, Deandra Anjahlee,Mike Brown and the music of Miles Alexander Blue Spruce to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights at 7pm. for its monthly series “No Name at Word Up Super Story Party.

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination may be required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456

