Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to Perform Together at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and master lyricist and satirical storyteller John Hiatt are coming to New York to perform at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $59, $79, $99 and $149 and available at CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800, Carnegie Hall Box Office @ West 57th & 7th Avenue or www.carnegiehall.org starting on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00AM.

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a careerthat spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements ofcountry, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band,’ Lovett’s live performancesshow not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences,making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconicperformers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the AmericanaMusic Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption,relationships, and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987’s Bring the Family; othercatalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983’s Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of2008’s Same Old Man, and 2021’s Leftover Feelings. His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt,and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMITroubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana MusicAssociation.