Lyle Lovett and His Large Band to Play Carnegie Hall Next Month

Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will come to New York with his Large Band to perform at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Whether touring with his Large Band, Acoustic Group, or in conversation and song format, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The show will feature songs from across Lovett's extensive catalog, including his acclaimed album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay and released last year. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $59, $79, $99 and $149 (plus applicable fees) and available at CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800, Carnegie Hall Box Office @ West 57th and 7th Avenue or at the link below.