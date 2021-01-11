Lunch and Learn with the Staten Island Museum

The Staten Island Museum is searching its collection to bring you the most interesting stories that can be told succinctly to fit into your busy virtual schedules. Lunch and Learn brings you 30-minute presentations about specific objects ranging from paintings to peat moss and everything in between. The breadth of the Museum's collection, which covers art, natural science, and history ensures there is something for everyone in this new series.

Join us when you're hungry for knowledge, but only have time for a snack.

"We are excited to offer Lunch and Learn, a new virtual program series where you'll hear directly from staff curators to introduce you to fascinating collections objects. It's a great way to take a break and add some art and culture to your weekday." Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO

All programs will be held virtually via live zoom sessions. Registration is required. $5 suggested donation/Free for Museum Members.

Artist Raphael Soyer

Thursday, January 21, 12:00-12:30pm

Register Here

Two portraits by Raphael Soyer hang in the Staten Island Museum: A Girl with Flowers (1940) and Self-portrait in my 60's (1969). Join us for a brief look at Soyer's life, philosophy on art, and the story of how these two artworks found a home on Staten Island. Presented by Audrey Malachowsky, Collections Manager.

"From all that I have seen, I am more than ever convinced that art must communicate, and it must represent, describe and express people, their lives and times." - Raphael Soyer

Drusilla Poole and Local Suffragists in Their Own Words

Thursday, February 18, 12:00-12:30pm

Register Here

Join the Curator of Women of the Nation Arise! for a look at the arguments suffragists made in favor of women's participation in government. Learn about local suffragists such as Drusilla Poole, whose organization the Women's Civic and Political Union formed in 1919 to teach Black women on Staten Island about politics and encourage them to vote. Presented by Garbriella Leone, Archives Manager and Curator of Women of the Nation Arise! Staten Islanders in the Fight for Women's Right to Vote (now on view).

Elizabeth Britton and Her Mosses

Thursday, March 18, 12:00-12:30pm

Register Here

During a time when women in science were rare, Elizabeth Knight Britton was an expert in bryology, the study of mosses. Learn about Elizabeth's influence on science in Staten Island and New York City and what makes a moss, a moss! Presented by Colleen Evans, Director of Natural Sciences.

Each program is presented live on Zoom and requires advanced registration. A $5 donation is suggested. Free for museum members. Tickets are available now at www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/events