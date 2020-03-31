Lucille Lortel Awards to be Presented Virtually in May; Revised Schedule Announced
In light of recent events surrounding virus, The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation have revised the schedule for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway. With the closure of theatres across the city, and to offer affected shows as much flexibility as possible, shows that opened after February 16 were given the option to be considered as part of either the Lortel Awards' 2020 or 2021 season.
Nominations for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will now be announced April 14, and the ceremony will be presented virtually as an online event on May 3 at 7pm. More details about the virtual ceremony to be announced shortly.
"Our desire to recognize and celebrate the excellence of the Off-Broadway season is not diminished by the concerns we are all facing. Indeed, it is essential for our morale to do just that," said Terry Byrne, President of the Off-Broadway League.
"We hope putting on another fun Lortel Awards show as planned will offer the theatre community and fans some much-needed entertainment at this time," added George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate the industry and remind everyone of the tremendous work being done Off-Broadway, and that we will always persevere."
For updates and news about the ceremony and media releases, please visit www.LortelAwards.org.
