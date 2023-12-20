Los Angeles-Based Contemporary Dance Company BODYTRAFFIC To Perform At Queens Theatre

Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company Click Here will present three captivating performances at Queens Theatre Saturday, January 13 through Sunday, 14, 2023. Artistic Director and proud Queens native Tina Finkelman Berkett leads a masterful troupe that makes waves from coast to coast with its far-reaching appeal and extraordinary dancers who are nimble interpreters of the distinct visions of a variety of choreographers.

"We are looking forward to welcoming BODYTRAFFIC back to Queens Theatre. Audiences will experience a high energy, thrilling, and thought-provoking performance. It's a beautiful way to start a new year!," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre.

BODYTRAFFIC makes a triumphant return to Queens Theatre for the first time since the '17- '18 season to perform four expressive pieces new to Queen audiences. Renowned company members Katie Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Alana Jones, Tiare Keeno, Ty Morrison, Joan Rodriguez, Jordyn Santiago, and Whitney Schmanski will perform "A Million Voices" choreographed by Matthew Neenan, inspired by the inimitable Peggy Lee; "SNAP" choreographed by Micaela Taylor, inspired by the ethnically diverse yet isolating crowds of Los Angeles; "Blue Until June" choreographed by Trey McIntyre; and "PACOPEPEPLUTO" choreographed by Alejandro Cerrudo, consisting of three solos for male dancers set to songs popularized by "the king of cool," Dean Martin.

BODYTRAFFIC's goal is simple: get the world moving. It aims to be a home for an eclectic range of styles and perspectives that tell vital stories. Since its founding in 2007 by Tina Finkelman Berkett, the company has held fast to its mission of championing contemporary dance, educating audiences, and inciting positive change.

Tickets to BODYTRAFFIC's performances at Queens Theatre range from $32-$42, which includes a $2 ticket fee. Performances will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. (This performance will be Audio Described), Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here. For more details, visit www.queenstheatre.org or call the Box Office at (718) 760-0064.

"There's nothing quite like coming home. I'll ALWAYS be a Queens girl at heart. I'm so honored and proud to share my life's work: these dancers and the dance we share are my dreams come true," said Tina Finkelman Berkett, Artistic Director of BODYTRAFFIC.

Finkelman Berkett is an influential dance leader and community builder producing original, compelling repertoire and sharing a new vision of dance across the U.S. and around the world. She attended Stuyvesant High School and graduated summa cum laude from Barnard College, Columbia University, with a double major in Mathematics and Economics. Her love of dance was ignited by her teacher and mentor, Michele Cuccaro Cain. Prior to launching BODYTRAFFIC, Finkelman Berkett worked with Aszure Barton & Artists and Mikhail Baryshnikov's Hell's Kitchen Dance, touring internationally alongside the iconic Baryshnikov himself. Now serving as the company's sole Artistic Director, Tina is focusing on re-envisioning and revitalizing BODYTRAFFIC. With her deep commitment to taking the company to new heights, she is curating and discovering exciting choreographers and programming challenging programs that audiences enjoy, seeing incredible dancers doing their best work.

BODYTRAFFIC's commitment to excellence is evident in its collaborations; by commissioning renowned choreographers, including Kyle Abraham, Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Shechter, Victor Quijada, Arthur Pita, Fernando Magadan, and Micaela Taylor, it cultivates opportunities for artists to fully embody their creative practice and conceive new, contemporary pieces. BODYTRAFFIC connects individuals of vastly different life experiences through dance, and in 2015, was selected by the Obama administration as cultural ambassadors to Israel and Jordan through DanceMotion USA, a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the US State Department. This opportunity expanded and deepened the company's commitment to cross-cultural exchange while simultaneously honing BODYTRAFFIC artists' abilities to create safe spaces for creativity and cultural exchange worldwide.

BODYTRAFFIC also inspires and uplifts its community and beyond through its education and outreach programs. Focusing on supporting the whole dancer, it provides programs ranging from youth-focused intensive training and master classes to professional development for established artists that encourage their growth by nurturing their unique identities. Every year, it mentors more than 500 students from diverse backgrounds.

Don't miss the unparalleled performance of BODYTRAFFIC on January 13 and 14.

Accessibility

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens

Theatre's entrance, all three performance spaces, and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A-Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning is frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email: Access@QueensTheatre.org.

Stay in Touch

Visit Queens Theatre's YouTube channel to access digital performances, and to subscribe. Follow Queens Theatre on Facebook at (www.facebook.com/queenstheatrenyc), Twitter (@QueensTheatre), and Instagram (@QueensTheatre).

About Queens Theatre

Queens Theatre (QT) is a performing arts center located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY. Its mission is to provide high-quality performances and programs that are accessible to the residents of Queens, the most diverse county in the nation. The Theatre's work reflects and celebrates its community. QT presents dance companies, produces, presents, and develops new works of theater, family programming, community engagement events and initiatives, and offers a range of education programs onsite, in schools and in senior centers. In 2017, QT launched, and has since expanded, Theatre For All (TFA), a ground-breaking initiative to advance the inclusion of disabled people in the performing arts.