HELL'S KITCHEN to Celebrate the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors 10th Anniversary

Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN will celebrate the Arthur Miller FOUNDATION at the annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors to be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, hosted at HELL’S KITCHEN’s Broadway home, the Shubert Theatre. Following the matinee performance, the company will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with NYC Public Schools. To experience the one-night-only celebration, audiences can purchase tickets for the October 27 3:00PM matinee performance to be a part of the exciting occasion. Tickets for HELL’S KITCHEN are available online, by phone at 212-239-6200 or by visiting the Shubert Theatre box office.



The post-show celebration will pay tribute to the power of theater education by honoring artists, educators, and advocates who have made significant contributions to the arts and arts education. This year’s honorees are all part of the HELL’S KITCHEN family: 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, Tony nominated playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, alongside musician and Keys’ former educator LINDA Aziza Miller.



All ticket holders for the Sunday, October 27 3:00PM matinee performance of HELL’S KITCHEN will be able to experience the awards ceremony, presented in conjunction with the HELL’S KITCHEN cast on-stage at the Shubert Theatre and a musical number showcasing NYC public school students as a tribute to Keys and the organization’s 10th anniversary milestone. AMF patrons can purchase tickets and sponsorship packages to support at https://arthurmillerfoundation.org/amfhonors/.



Alicia Keys will receive the AMF Arts & Culture Award, as a former NYC public school student who has remained committed throughout her career to creating opportunities for young artists and puts access to education at the forefront of much of her philanthropic work. AMF will honor Kristoffer Diaz, a former NYC Public School theater teacher, with the AMF Legacy Award, for carving a meaningful impact in the American theater. Former Professional Performing Arts High School educator Linda Aziza Miller will receive the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award for her dedication to public school students and access to quality, comprehensive arts instruction.



HELL’S KITCHEN is currently in performances and opened officially Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.



Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Marc J. Franklin