Video: Third Reprise Releases Re-Imagined 'Some Enchanted Evening'

Third Reprise, in partnership with Rodgers & Hammerstein, released a reimagined, soul-filled take on “Some Enchanted Evening” to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific. Featuring lead vocals by singer-songwriter Alita Moses, “Some Enchanted Evening” is now available. Watch the music viceo here!



The track was produced, orchestrated and arranged by Third Reprise founder Daniel Rudin. Third Reprise is a genre-bending, community-bridging band that reimagines musical theatre songs in bold new ways, while highlighting the world-class musicianship of instrumentalists and vocalists from both the Broadway and R&B/funk/soul/jazz scenes in NYC.



Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, South Pacific opened on Broadway in 1949, starring Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza and Juanita Hall. It won the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, marking the first time the committee included a composer in the drama prize. The original production also received ten Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and a GRAMMY Award. It was later adapted onscreen in the 1958 film starring Rossano Brazzi and Mitzi Gaynor. To this day, South Pacific holds the record for total Tony Awards, and no other musical has swept all four musical acting categories since its original production. For 75 years, timeless classics like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” have entranced viewers around the world.



Third Reprise’s take on “Some Enchanted Evening” features backup vocals by Kyana Fanene, Johnny DelToro and Leah Rich. It also features Daniel Rudin on synth and piano, Avishai Rozen on drums, Maxx Spinelli on bass, Stefano Di Blasio on a. guitar, Sam Appiah on synth and wurli, Marc Malsegna on e. guitar, Kai Sandoval on trumpet, Zac Zinger on tenor sax and Nadav Nirenberg on trombone. It was mixed and co-produced by Hannah Tobias, with additional production by Asher Blank. The video was directed and edited by Bryce Bizer. It was recorded live at GB’s Juke Joint in Long Island City, NY. Album art design is by Sebastian Blue Hochman.

