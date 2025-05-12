Lorenz Hart Film BLUE MOON Sets October Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sony Pictures Classics has announced that Blue Moon, the upcoming biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 24, 2025. The movie is directed by Richard Linklater from a script by Robert Kaplow.

Blue Moon, which stars Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke in his 9th collaboration with Linklater, alongside Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott, had its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews, as well as the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance for Andrew Scott. Find out what critics thought of the film here.

The movie profiles the final days of Lorenz Hart, part of the hit songwriting team Rodgers & Hart, and is set primarily in Sardi’s Restaurant on March 31, 1943, the opening night of Oklahoma!, Rodgers’ first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II as Hart’s replacement.

Linklater produced the film alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss. The film is a Detour/Renovo production in association with Wild Atlantic Pictures, Under The Influence and Cinetic Media. Additional EPs include Wild Atlantic’s Macdara Kelleher, Donna Eperon and John Keville, Renovo Media Group’s David Kingland, Lisa Crnic and Aaron Wiederspahn, and Cinetic’s Steven Farneth.

Additional notable film creatives include Director of Photography Shane F. Kelly, Production Designer Susie Cullen, Oscar®-nominated Editor Sandra Adair, and three-time Academy Award® nominee, Costume Designer Consolata Boyle.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.

In addition to this project, Richard Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal, and is being filmed every couple of years over the course of 20 films. The 2023 Broadway revival won 4 Tony Awards.