Video: Loren Allred and Regine Velasquez Perform 'A Million Dreams' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Powerhouse singer Loren Allred, best known for being the secret singer behind Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, has shared a second song off her upcoming EP, The Showman Sessions. The song, A Million Dreams, is a sweeping ballad that features superstar Regine Velasquez, the highest-selling artist in the Philippines.

A Million Dreams follows the release of Rewrite The Stars, both of which are off the upcoming The Showman Sessions, a 4 song EP which features all the songs Allred demoed for The Greatest Showman film and soundtrack. The full EP will be out later this year.

While Allred is credited for the platinum hit Never Enough, she also provided the majority of the female vocals on the soundtrack (with the exception of This is Me.). This project aims to showcase Allred's significant artistic contributions to one of the most successful soundtracks in history. Producer and singer-songwriter Dan Edinberg (Lalah Hathaway, Anderson Paak) has produced the album.

Allred's renditions showcase inspiration from icons like Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan and Sarah Vaughan. Blending timeless vocal styles, she offers a tribute to the artists who shaped her musical journey. These reimagined songs are a tribute to the songwriters Pasek and Paul, whose songs stand the test of time. The songs were recorded live with Edinberg playing violin, cello, keys, and bass. Dan brought a 70’s early 80’s vibe to the live recording.

Allred plans to release a single every two weeks, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of the songs. Once all four songs are released, Allred will begin releasing new music.

In 2014, Allred caught the eye of the songwriters to the film The Greatest Showman. She voiced the demos for beloved songs from the soundtrack, A Million Dreams, Tightrope, Rewrite the Stars and Never Enough, all while also being a part of the ensemble vocals on the soundtrack, where you can hear her signature riffs on every other song. While the emotional power ballad, Never Enough was written for the actress Rebecca Ferguson to sing, the director, the songwriters and Ferguson herself agreed that Loren’s vocals were irreplaceable and deserved a place in the film. This decision led to Ferguson lip sync of Allred's vocals for the song Never Enough, pushing Allred's voice into the forefront.

After a 5-year absence from the music business, Allred came back with a vengeance. Her appearance on BGT in 2023 shot her to fame in the UK. Her first big national performance of Never Enough, where she revealed for the first time she was the original singer of the song, earned Allred a standing ovation and a new legion of fans. She followed that up with a performance of Never Enough on the American version of BGT, AGT.

The Greatest Showman was the hit 2017 musical extravaganza starring Hugh Jackman. It was recently announced that a stage adaptation of the musical, with new songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will premiere at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in Spring 2026. The book is by Tim Federle, with direction and choreographed by two-time Tony® Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. Learn more about the production here.