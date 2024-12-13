Local 802 Musicians Union to Welcome Bob Suttman as President

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) has elected Bob Suttmann as President. Suttmann ran unopposed, and will begin his tenure on January 1, 2025. He succeeds Sara Cutler who has held the position since August 2023. Suttmann is a Trombonist who has played on over 95 Broadway productions.

In addition to Suttmann, Karen Fisher was elected as Financial Vice President, running unopposed. Harvey Mars was elected as Recording Vice President unopposed.

The Executive Board members include Deborah Assael, Andrew Bove, Bud Burridge, Sara Cutler, Julia DeRosa, Diva Goodfriend-Koven, Sarah Haines, Martha Hyde, and Morris Kainuma.

AFM Local 802 represents thousands of highly-skilled musicians in New York City. Its members – who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, as well as in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC – are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.