Liz Callaway Releases New Single- 'Be a Lion' from THE WIZ

Working Girl Records announced today that Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway has released her latest single "Be a Lion" today, July 2, 2021, on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music. The song is also available for downloading at her website, https://lizcallaway.com

The latest release in a string of singles including "Beautiful City", "Journey to the Past" with Christy Altomare, and "The Morning After", "Be a Lion" from the hit Broadway musical The Wiz by Charlie Smalls has been a staple of Liz Callaway's career since she first began in show business. In fact, it was the song that booked her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's musical Merrily We Roll Along, as well as her starring role in Baby. When Liz was recording material for her album "The Essential Liz Callaway" a few years ago at The Metropolitan Room, she included the song in her set. Ultimately it went unreleased... until now. "I've always turned to this song when I was feeling unsure about myself. Now, with the upheaval in the world, I hope it inspires the listener as much as it has inspired me all these years." The single features Alex Rybeck on piano, Jered Egan on bass, and Ron Tierno on drums.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off- Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has seven solo recordings including her most recent album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas.

