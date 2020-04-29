Living Room Concerts: Phoebe Fildes Sings Jonathan Reid Gealt's 'Quiet'

Shh! In today's Living Room Concert, the wonderful Phoebe Fildes performs Jonathan Reid Gealt's "Quiet" - accompanied by her fiancé Alex Hammond on guitar. Watch the video below!

Phoebe Fildes' past work includes playing Ophelia in Hamlet for Shakespeare's Globe's world tour, plus shows like Assassins at Nottingham Playhouse and the Watermill Theatre, A Little Night Music at the Watermill, Peter Pan at The National Theatre, and The Mousetrap, Once and A Woman of No Importance in the West End.

If you enjoy the video, Phoebe would to see donations go to the brilliant Mousetrap Theatre Projects - a theatre education charity dedicated to enriching the lives of young people. Donate here!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



