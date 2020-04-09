Living Room Concerts: French Woods Campers Unite!

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got a special performance from the campers at French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts! Check it out below!

They write: "Last summer, our 50th summer at camp, former camper and current staff member Josh Freilich wrote and orchestrated this song: Every Summer. The piece was performed by campers, the French Woods Symphony Orchestra and dozens of alumni who returned to camp in August to celebrate. Two weeks ago, we asked campers and alumni to send in video submissions from their homes to celebrate their love for camp. We miss you and hope to see you - ever summer for the rest of our life with you.... All of you. Every camp. Every summer. All over the world."

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.





