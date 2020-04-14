Living Room Concerts: Christina Bianco Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL

In today's Living Room Concert, we've got the fantastic actress, singer and impressionist Christina Bianco performing a beloved musical theatre number. Check out the video below!

Christina Bianco became a YouTube sensation thanks to her 'diva' impression videos, leading her to perform on major TV programmes like The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show. She's also a theatrical leading lady, from Forbidden Broadway in the West End to The Marvelous Wonderettes in New York and the national tour of Dora The Explorer Live.

As a concert artist, she makes regular appearances at at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall in New York, and, in the UK, London's Hippodrome, the Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Charing Cross Theatre and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Pre-shutdown, Christina was starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris, and was due to return to New York and perform at the TDF Gala honouring the Artistic Director of the Marigny.

If you enjoy the video, Christina would love to see donations going to the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) - gala or no gala, we can still support their amazing work! So please do give what you can.





Related Articles