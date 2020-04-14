LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

Living Room Concerts: Christina Bianco Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  

In today's Living Room Concert, we've got the fantastic actress, singer and impressionist Christina Bianco performing a beloved musical theatre number. Check out the video below!

Christina Bianco became a YouTube sensation thanks to her 'diva' impression videos, leading her to perform on major TV programmes like The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show. She's also a theatrical leading lady, from Forbidden Broadway in the West End to The Marvelous Wonderettes in New York and the national tour of Dora The Explorer Live.

As a concert artist, she makes regular appearances at at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall in New York, and, in the UK, London's Hippodrome, the Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Charing Cross Theatre and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Pre-shutdown, Christina was starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris, and was due to return to New York and perform at the TDF Gala honouring the Artistic Director of the Marigny.

If you enjoy the video, Christina would love to see donations going to the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) - gala or no gala, we can still support their amazing work! So please do give what you can.

Living Room Concerts: Christina Bianco Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld UK TV

  • Living Room Concerts: Stefanie Caccamo Performs 'The World Must Be Bigger Than an Avenue' From Musical IRENE
  • Living Room Concerts: Fabian Aloise Breaks Down The BRING IT ON Choreography
  • Living Room Concerts: Jordan Lee Davies (And Band!) Perform From New Musical AMDRAM
  • Living Room Concerts: ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES' Oscar Conlon-Morrey Sings FROZEN
  • Living Room Concerts: BAT OUT OF HELL's Christina Bennington Sings 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now'
  • Living Room Concerts: SIX Star Lauren Drew Sings 'World Burn' From MEAN GIRLS