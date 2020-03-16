Living Room Concerts: Carolee Carmello Sings From HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Carolee Carmello bringing a little HELLO, DOLLY! into our living room. Carmello was set to conclude the tour of the Broadway revival in Buffalo, NY but never got to have her last performance because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Check out her 'Before The Parade Passes By' below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

> Your browser does not support the video tag.





