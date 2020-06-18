Live with Carnegie Hall Presents Juneteenth Celebration Featuring Wynton Marsalis and More
On Friday, June 19 at 7:30PM EDT, Live with Carnegie Hall presents a Juneteenth Celebration-commemorating the nation's true independence-the day dating back to the end of the American Civil War in 1865 when all members of the newly formed Union were finally declared free.
More than 400 years after the first Africans were brought to the English colonies, the fight for equality continues. Hosted by Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. and featuring music and commentary from the 2019 Juneteenth event at Carnegie Hall, this episode will celebrate the importance of this historic day and acknowledge the long road still ahead.
The event will feature performances by Joseph Joubert & the Juneteenth Mass Choir, speeches by Bill Moyers and Bishop Michael Curry, and comments from Carnegie Hall's Chairman Robert F. Smith and Wynton Marsalis.
#LiveWithCH: Juneteenth Celebration will be hosted by the @RevJamesForbes, with performances by Joseph Joubert & the Juneteenth Mass Choir, speeches by @BillMoyers and Bishop Michael Curry (@PB_Curry), & comments from Carnegie Hall's Chairman Robert F. Smith and @wyntonmarsalis.- Carnegie Hall (@carnegiehall) June 18, 2020
