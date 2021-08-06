Live Nation to Require Vaccination or Negative Covid Test for U.S. Concerts and Events

According to Variety, live entertainment giant, Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry for live events and shows held in the United States.

According to a "best practices" document distributed to artist teams, the policy reads, "Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law."

Live Nation employees are also subject to the policy, with the letter stating, "In support of this model and to continue leading by example, we will be requiring that all employees in the U.S. be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices - with limited exceptions as may be required by law. "

The letter, signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, continues, "We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model."

The policy will be put into effect October 4, 2021.

Earlier this week, it was reported that New York City will require vaccination proof for people participating in all indoor activities, including attending performances, restaurants and gyms.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.