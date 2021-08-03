New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend All Indoor Performances, Dining, and Gyms

New York City will require vaccination proof for people participating in all indoor activities, including attending performances, The New York Times reports. The policy will also include eating at restaurants and visiting gyms.

The program is set to begin later this month, and enforcement will begin in mid-September, Mayor de Blasio will announce today. This is part of a scheme to attempt to get more people vaccinated.

de Blasio is also currently requiring all city workers to get vaccinated or take weekly tests, and has offered a $100 incentive for those who do so. At time time, 66% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated.

A health pass will be developed, called the "Key to NYC Pass", which will provide proof of vaccination required for those attending indoor dining, gyms, and performances. Additionally, New Yorkers will be allowed to use to Excelsior app of a paper vaccination card. They will be able to continue to dine outdoors without showing proof of vaccination.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.