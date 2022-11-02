Live Action HERCULES Remake Will Be More 'Experimental' According to Disney Producer Joe Russo
Guy Ritchie, director of the billion-dollar grossing live action remake of Aladdin, will direct a screenplay by David Callaham.
Joe Russo, the producer behind Disney's upcoming live action remake of Hercules, has revealed some details about the film.
According to Russo, the remake will take a "more experimental" approach than usual for Disney properties.
"I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film," Russo told Variety.
Guy Ritchie, director of the billion-dollar grossing live action remake of Aladdin, will direct a screenplay by David Callaham.
The film, a musical, will include the Alan Menken songs from the original film, as well as new ones penned exclusively for the remake. The producer promises that the unconventional approach to the filmmaking will extend to the musical numbers which could be influenced by the rise of TikTok.
Russo told Variety, "There are questions about how you translate it as a musical...Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical."
In addition to Aladdin, Guy Richie's film credits include the Sherlock Holmes series starring Robert Downey Jr., Snatch, The Gentleman, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and more. Ritchie is also attached to direct the upcoming live action sequel Aladdin 2.
The animated feature Hercules was released on June 27, 1997. The film began development in 1992 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.
The plot follows Hercules, a son of the gods who, after being snatched as a baby by Hades, is forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Hercules, now a teenager, has to perform a RITE OF PASSAGE on Earth to prove himself worthy of living on Mount Olympus among the gods.
The film's features a score by Alan Menken, with classic Disney songs including 'Go the Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.' The cast includes stage favorites including Susan Egan as Megara, Lillias White, LaChanze/">LaChanze, and Roz Ryan as three of the Muses, and Roger Bart as the singing voice of Hercules.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.
New RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection Will Benefit Keke Palmer's 'Saving Our Cinderellas'
November 2, 2022
Concord Theatricals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization have releaed a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.
Video: Watch the Music Video For 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, Opening Tonight!
November 2, 2022
Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center – Stage I.
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate, Will Exclusively Represent Catalog Worldwide
November 2, 2022
Universal Music Publishing Group has announced an exclusive global publishing agreement to represent the iconic song catalog of Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon UMPG's existing relationship with Berlin's estate as the company has served as his catalog administrator, ex-US, since 2012.
Eugene Lee To Join Norm Lewis On A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour; Full Cast Announced
November 2, 2022
Veteran actor Eugene Lee will join Norm Lewis to star in the 20-week North American tour of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.