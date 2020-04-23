BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'Woman of a Certain Age' From BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER; Tune in to Virtual Listening Party Tomorrow Night!
Broadway Bounty Hunter - Original Cast Recording will be available on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 24. The new musical comedy features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash," Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role. The album is produced by Joe Iconis, Charlie Rosen and Ian Kagey, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.
Pre-order the album here" https://www.ghostlightrecords.com/broadwaybountyhunter.html.
Listen to the opening number, "Woman of a Certain Age," featuring Annie Golden below!
On Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM Eastern Ghostlight are presenting a virtual "Listening Party." The cast and creative team will be taking part. Tune in here!
