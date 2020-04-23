BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'Woman of a Certain Age' From BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER; Tune in to Virtual Listening Party Tomorrow Night!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Bounty Hunter - Original Cast Recording will be available on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 24. The new musical comedy features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash," Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role. The album is produced by Joe Iconis, Charlie Rosen and Ian Kagey, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

Pre-order the album here" https://www.ghostlightrecords.com/broadwaybountyhunter.html.

Listen to the opening number, "Woman of a Certain Age," featuring Annie Golden below!

On Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM Eastern Ghostlight are presenting a virtual "Listening Party." The cast and creative team will be taking part. Tune in here!

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie ( Annie Golden ) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York premiere - produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) - ran at Greenwich House Theater from July 9 through August 8, 2019, following the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You