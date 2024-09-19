Listen to Two Versions of 'The Ballad of the Witches Road' From AGATHA ALL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hollywood Records releases Songs from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 & 2) from the highly anticipated new series. The digital release includes two new versions of the song "The Ballad of the Witches' Road,” first revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road," written by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Let It Go" and "Remember Me"), plays thematically and practically throughout the entire show. Different stylistic versions accompany the various episodes. The process of which, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez said, “was to write— an ancient, powerful, witchy hymn.”

“The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (Sacred Chant Version) as performed at D23, by Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza, is part of a significant musical moment in episode 2. Anderson-Lopez and Lopez continue, “It was even more fun to record with the inimitable Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lu-freaking-Pone and the rest of this incredible coven. We challenged them with some pretty complex vocal writing, and everyone rose to the occasion and slayed.”

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road" (True Crime Version), performed by singer-songwriter Matthew Mayfield, debuts in the series' first episode.

The series theme song “Agatha’s Theme” with music written and composed by Christophe Beck (“Frozen,” “Hawkeye” and “WandaVision”) and Michael Paraskevas (“Unspoken” and “Hawkeye”) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Music From Agatha All Along vinyl album is set for release on November 1 and is now available for pre-order. Watch the visualizer videos for “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” (Sacred Chant Version) here, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” (True Crime Version) here and “Agatha’s Theme” here.

About Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along”

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson.

Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” premiered yesterday with two-episodes exclusively on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel