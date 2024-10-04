Listen to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Sing Musical and Jazz Covers on JOKER Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The soundtrack has been released for the new film Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring vocals from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The movie features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals, with songs such as "Bewitched," If My Friends Could See Me Now," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more.

Most of the tracks on the album are either jazz standards or covers from film and stage musicals like The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd, Babes in Arms, The Band Wagon, and Sweet Charity. Two new songs- Folie à Deux and Happy Mistake- have been written especially for the film. Lady Gaga's companion album Harlequin was released last week.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. The movie is in theaters now.