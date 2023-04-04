Listen: THEATER PRACTICE Podcast Releases Season 2 Episodes

Miriam Weiner, Literary Manager of Vineyard Theatre, has announced the second season of her independent podcast, Theater Practice. Theater Practice is for people who want to have more meaningful conversations about plays - moving beyond "good/bad" and "right/wrong" to make our lives as audience members more full. Host Miriam Weiner and her guests process the live theater they attend with intentionality, generosity, and humor.

Listen below!

The episodes are lively, humorous conversations featuring plays currently on stage in New York City and Washington D.C. Host Miriam Weiner and her guests (including theater artists Madeline Sayet, Susan Bernfield, and Erica Jensen) share techniques, tips, and mindfulness exercises about gaining deeper understanding of works of art.

Recent episodes have covered all kinds of productions, from Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard to Will Arbery's Corsicana, and has generated a ton of buzz with over one thousand plays. The most recent episode covers THE JUNGLE, currently playing in Washington D.C. after a run at St. Ann's Warehouse this spring.

Miriam and her guest Jason Aguirre (Artistic Producing Associate at Vineyard Theatre) describe how visiting The Jungle, currently playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company in collaboration with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, changed their perceptions of refugee camps.

Miriam Weiner says, "The show doesn't end when the curtain comes down, it's just the beginning. I remember that every time we make an episode."

Playwright Ralph B. Peña calls Theater Practice "a breath of fresh air" and Director Michelle Bossy says it's "a way of understanding not only the art we see but who we are as artists."

For more information, visit www.theaterpractice.com

To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out Theater Practice on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts!

