Listen: THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT World Premiere Recording Out Now

Center Stage Records has released The Magician's Elephant: World Premiere Recording – the new musical with book and lyrics by Nancy Harris and music and lyrics by Marc Teitler – in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, February 20.

The musical was adapted from the prize-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo. Alex Marshall serves as music director, with orchestrations and vocal arrangements by Marc Teitler, orchestrations by Sarah Travis, and vocal and additional arrangements by Tom Brady. The album was produced by Stoker White, with Jim Funk and The MT Pit serving as executive producers.

The Magician's Elephant teaches us that even the impossible can be possible when we open our eyes and hearts to those around us. Baltese is a town where nothing extraordinary ever happens. Recovering from a recent war, it's a lonely place, where young Peter lives a harsh life. Then one day, a magician conjures an elephant from the sky. The creature's appearance sets off a chain of events so remarkable, so impossible, that it changes Baltese forever. As Peter is catapulted into the quest of his life, he discovers a magical bond with the majestic creature and risks everything not only to find his sister, but to set the elephant free.

The Magician's Elephant was first commissioned and produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, in 2021. The US premiere was at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy, UT in 2024.

The album – featuring members of the Hale Centre Theatre cast – includes performances by Joshua Hyrum Smith, Malia Morris, Mark Knowles, Keith McKay Evans, Becky Jeanne Knowles, Korianne Orton Johnson, Justin Bills, Sharon Lynn Kenison, Bryan Dayley, Zac Zumbrunnen, Hailey Burnham, and Ellie Wilkins. The ensemble is comprised of Ashlen Boresow, Ren Cottam, Brooke Holladay, Jordan LeBaron, Jackie Marshall, Andrew Reeser, Maxx Teuscher, and Makenna Tinney.